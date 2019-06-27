U.S., China agree tentative trade truce ahead of G20

U.S., China agree tentative trade truce ahead of G20

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 27 2019, 08:54am ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2019, 08:59am ist

The United States and China have agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute ahead of a meeting between leaders of the two nations at the G20 summit this weekend, the South China Morning Post reported on Thursday, citing sources.

Details of the agreement, which would halt the next round of U.S. tariffs on an additional $300 billion of Chinese goods, are being laid out in press releases and will be out as coordinated press releases and not a joint statement, the newspaper said.

