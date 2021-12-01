US delegation meets Afghan Taliban representatives

US delegation meets Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 01 2021, 06:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 01 2021, 06:56 ist
Taliban forces patrol at a runway. Credit: Reuters Photo

A US delegation led by the special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, held talks with senior Afghan Taliban representatives in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday, the US State Department said.

The US officials "expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban to protect the rights of all Afghans, uphold and enforce its policy of general amnesty, and take additional steps to form an inclusive and representative government," the State Department said in a statement on Tuesday. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

United States
Taliban
Afghanistan
World news

What's Brewing

US health panel endorses Merck Covid pill

US health panel endorses Merck Covid pill

Twitter bans sharing of photos without consent

Twitter bans sharing of photos without consent

Omicron crypto price jump: What's in a name?

Omicron crypto price jump: What's in a name?

Missing ‘S’ gene in RT-PCR test can point to Omicron

Missing ‘S’ gene in RT-PCR test can point to Omicron

Odisha bans public New Year celebrations due to Covid

Odisha bans public New Year celebrations due to Covid

Lok Sabha to talk Covid-19 on Wednesday: Pralhad Joshi

Lok Sabha to talk Covid-19 on Wednesday: Pralhad Joshi

Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition

Monkeys and touchscreens: A research to study cognition

Twitter CEO Agrawal slammed for old tweet on racism

Twitter CEO Agrawal slammed for old tweet on racism

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

Purity or power: India's coal quandary

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

10 Indian-origin CEOs who helmed top global firms

 