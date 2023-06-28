US H-1B visa holders, family members can now apply for open work permit in Canada

Canada intends to create an open work-permit stream that will allow 10,000 American H-1B visa holders to come and work in the country, as per an announcement made by Immigration Minister Sean Fraser on Tuesday.

The official release further states that the program will also allow for study and work permits of the families of H-1B visa holders.

"Thousands of workers in high-tech fields are employed with companies that have large operations in both Canada and the US, and those working in the US often hold an H-1B speciality occupation visa. As of July 16, 2023, H-1B speciality occupation visa holders in the US, and their accompanying immediate family members, will be eligible to apply to come to Canada," the release said.

Under the new decision, the approved applicants will get an open work permit with a duration of up to three years.

"They will be able to work for almost any employer anywhere in Canada. Their spouses and dependants will also be eligible to apply for a temporary resident visa, with a work or study permit, as needed," the release noted.

Read | US to ease H-1B visas for skilled Indian workers as Modi visits

Fraser also reportedly said that Canada is working on an immigration stream, which will become active by year-end, allowing some of the world's most talented people to come and work for tech companies in the country, irrespective of whether they have a job or not. However, there was no word from the Immigration Minister on who would exactly qualify and how many people would be allowed into this stream.

H-1B visas allow foreign nationals in the US to work temporarily in specialised jobs, including the tech sector. While tech companies went on a hiring binge during the pandemic, there have been many layoffs since, putting several H-1B visa holders in the tough spot of finding alternative employment.