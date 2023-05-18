US President Biden arrives in Japan for G7 summit

US President Joe Biden arrives in Japan for G7 summit

Air Force One touched down at the US Marine Corps base at Iwakuni, just south of Hiroshima

AFP
AFP, Hiroshima,
  • May 18 2023, 13:23 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 13:23 ist
US President Joe Biden (C) shakes hands with US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel (C) upon his arrival at the US Marine Corps base in Iwakuni on May 18, 2023, ahead of the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima. Credit: AFP Photo

US President Joe Biden landed in Japan Thursday to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, leaving behind tense talks with Republican opponents in Washington on averting a US debt default.

Also Read | G7 to press Russia, weigh risk of China's 'economic coercion'

Air Force One touched down at the US Marine Corps base at Iwakuni, just south of Hiroshima, where G7 leaders will meet through Sunday. Biden will then return to Washington, skipping previously planned stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia so that he can deal with the debt ceiling crisis.

