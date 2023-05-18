US President Joe Biden arrives in Japan for G7 summit

US President Joe Biden landed in Japan Thursday to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, leaving behind tense talks with Republican opponents in Washington on averting a US debt default.

Air Force One touched down at the US Marine Corps base at Iwakuni, just south of Hiroshima, where G7 leaders will meet through Sunday. Biden will then return to Washington, skipping previously planned stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia so that he can deal with the debt ceiling crisis.