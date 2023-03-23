US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to dig hole, go for pancakes

Their taste of freedom was brief, as they were arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday at a branch of a pancake restaurant chain called IHOP in the nearby town of Hampton

AFP
AFP, Washington,
  • Mar 23 2023, 05:12 ist
  • updated: Mar 23 2023, 05:12 ist
the hole made by inmates John Garza and Arley Nemo to escape from jail. Credit: AFP PHOTO / Newport News Sheriff's Office

It was almost a clean getaway: two American inmates dug their way out of prison with the help of a toothbrush -- only to be arrested hours later at a pancake restaurant.

The two men, identified as John Garza, 37, and Arley Nemo, 43, were reported missing from the Newport News Jail Annex Monday evening in the state of Virginia.

They used makeshift tools made from a toothbrush and a metal object to take advantage of what the sheriff's office called a construction flaw in a wall of the prison to gain access to unsecured reinforcement bars used in construction.

Using the reinforcement bar, they punched a hole through that wall and scaled another to make their escape.

But their taste of freedom was brief, as they were arrested in the wee hours of Tuesday at a branch of a pancake restaurant chain called IHOP in the nearby town of Hampton.

The sheriff's statement did not say if the men were inside or outside the restaurant when they were caught.

"I'm thankful for the citizens who observed Garza and Nemo at the IHOP and notified law enforcement. It reinforces what we always say, 'see something, say something,' Sheriff Gabe Morgan said.

Garza was in custody on charges including contempt of court and probation violations, while Nemo was in for offenses including credit card fraud and forgery, the statement said.

The sheriff's office would not reveal exactly how the men exploited the flaw in the prison's construction.

"Due to the fact that this weakness presents itself throughout the facility, and until all weaknesses are identified and secured, we will not discuss the situation further for security reasons," the statement said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

US
US news
United States
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

US prisoners use toothbrush to escape, go for pancakes

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto

Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul charged for touting crypto

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

OpenAI fixes issue exposing user chat titles

J&K doctors deliver baby during earthquake tremors

J&K doctors deliver baby during earthquake tremors

Assam: 819 new teacher posts for tea garden schools

Assam: 819 new teacher posts for tea garden schools

Kansas could soon approve 'born alive' abortion bill

Kansas could soon approve 'born alive' abortion bill

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

 