US set to require negative Covid-19 tests for all international air passengers

Reuters, Washington,
  • Jan 13 2021, 00:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 13 2021, 00:16 ist
JetBlue Airways aircrafts are pictured at departure gates at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York. Credit: Reuters Photo

The head of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is expected to sign an order on Tuesday expanding coronavirus testing requirements for all international air travelers beyond Britain, sources briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The new rules are set to take effect two weeks from the day they are signed, which would be Jan. 26.

CDC has been urgently pressing for an expansion of the requirements with the Trump administration for weeks. One remaining issue is how to address some countries that have limited testing capacity and how the CDC would address travel to those countries, the sources said.

