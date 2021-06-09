'US should not treat China as imaginary enemy'

US should not treat China as imaginary enemy: Chinese foreign ministry

Reuters
Reuters, Beijing,
  • Jun 09 2021, 14:59 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2021, 14:59 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop promoting a package of laws aimed at boosting its ability to compete with Chinese technology, and to stop depicting China as a threat.

The US should not treat China as an imaginary enemy, said Wang Wenbing, a foreign ministry spokesman, adding that the United State's biggest enemy is itself.

Read | Senate passes bill to boost US tech industry, counter rivals

China urges the United States to adopt the correct attitude, and avoid damaging overall Sino-US relations and cooperation in important areas, Wang said at a regular media briefing.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

United States
China
China-US Relations

What's Brewing

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Is 150 years really the limit of human lifespan?

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Survivor recalls time at Indigenous school in Canada

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Cannabis joints for getting Covid jabs in this US state

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

Pandemic shakes up rankings of most liveable cities

DH Toon | Unseating BSY tough battle for dissidents

DH Toon | Unseating BSY tough battle for dissidents

Lewandowski and Chhetri, similar examples: Bhutia

Lewandowski and Chhetri, similar examples: Bhutia

Ready to travel abroad again? Watch out for superbugs

Ready to travel abroad again? Watch out for superbugs

Crowdsource a chef, crowdfund a pop-up local restaurant

Crowdsource a chef, crowdfund a pop-up local restaurant

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

Footwear to milkshakes: Politicians attacked in public

 