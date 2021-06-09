US should not treat China as imaginary enemy: Chinese foreign ministry

The Chinese foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States to stop promoting a package of laws aimed at boosting its ability to compete with Chinese technology, and to stop depicting China as a threat.
The US should not treat China as an imaginary enemy, said Wang Wenbing, a foreign ministry spokesman, adding that the United State's biggest enemy is itself.
China urges the United States to adopt the correct attitude, and avoid damaging overall Sino-US relations and cooperation in important areas, Wang said at a regular media briefing.
