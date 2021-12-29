Vladimir Putin declares Nord Stream 2 ready for gas exports

Putin declares Nord Stream 2 ready for gas exports

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline was ready for gas exports, saying the project would help to lower European gas prices that have hit record levels.

Nord Stream 2, completed in September but awaiting regulatory approval from Germany and the European Union, faces resistance from the United States and several countries including Poland and Ukraine, which say it will increase Russia's leverage over Europe.

Putin said the second stretch of the twin pipeline has been filled with gas.

"I'd like to congratulate Gazprom and your partners in Nord Stream 2 on the completion of work and the creation of this additional large trunk-route and that it is ready for work," Putin told a government meeting, attended by the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller.

The $11 billion pipeline has been built by the Kremlin-controlled gas giant Gazprom and half of the cost has been paid by European energy companies.

The certification of the link along the bed of the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany is not expected before the end of the first half of 2022.

