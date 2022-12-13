WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Jeremy Farrar will become its new chief scientist as the agency prepares to cope with post-pandemic health challenges.
He will join the WHO in the second quarter of 2023, replacing Soumya Swaminathan, who departed in November ahead of a broader shakeup at the health agency.
Farrar's is the latest appointment as Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's second term as the leader of the 74-year-old UN health agency gets underway amid private criticism by some donors that the management is too bloated.
"As chief scientist, Jeremy will accelerate our efforts to ensure WHO, its member states and our partners benefit from cutting-edge, life-saving science and innovations," said Tedros in a statement.
Farrar is a clinical scientist who most recently served as the director of the Wellcome Trust.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much
'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'
1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England
Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars
Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo
‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’
Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals
Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru
DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal
Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year