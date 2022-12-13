WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist

WHO appoints Jeremy Farrar as chief scientist

He will join the WHO in the second quarter of 2023, replacing Soumya Swaminathan

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 13 2022, 16:56 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 17:26 ist
WHO logo. Credit: Reuters Photo

The World Health Organization said on Tuesday that Jeremy Farrar will become its new chief scientist as the agency prepares to cope with post-pandemic health challenges.

He will join the WHO in the second quarter of 2023, replacing Soumya Swaminathan, who departed in November ahead of a broader shakeup at the health agency.

Farrar's is the latest appointment as Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's second term as the leader of the 74-year-old UN health agency gets underway amid private criticism by some donors that the management is too bloated.

"As chief scientist, Jeremy will accelerate our efforts to ensure WHO, its member states and our partners benefit from cutting-edge, life-saving science and innovations," said Tedros in a statement.

Farrar is a clinical scientist who most recently served as the director of the Wellcome Trust.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World Health Organization
World news

What's Brewing

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

Brain chip raises hope, but perhaps too much

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

'10% of medicinal plants in India facing extinction'

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

1,300-year-old gold necklace unearthed in England

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Nuclear fusion: Harnessing the power of the stars

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un resettle in South Korean zoo

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

‘We’re leveraging tech to prevent and detect crimes’

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Croatia coach Dalic eyes back-to-back WC finals

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

Mandous effect: Thunderstorm brings rain to Bengaluru

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

DH Toon | Brand Modi proves ineffective in Himachal

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

Iga Swiatek wins WTA Player of Year

 