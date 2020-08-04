Woman with husband's bones found at Munich Airport

Woman with husband's bones gets close look at Munich Airport

AP
AP, Berlin,
  • Aug 04 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2020, 19:05 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Police at Munich Airport got a surprise during their search of a wooden box being transported by a 74-year-old passenger that turned out to contain the bones of the woman's dead husband, authorities said Tuesday.

Customs officials, a doctor and prosecutors were called in, and they determined no crime had been committed, German news agency dpa reported.

After questioning the woman and her 52-year-old daughter, police learned the pair were on their way from Greece back to their native Armenia via Munich and Kyiv.

The mother said her husband died in 2008 and was buried in Thessaloniki, Greece and that she and her daughter decided to bring his remains home to a final resting place in Armenia, police said.

Following the short investigation, the two women were allowed to continue on their journey with the boxed remains.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Munich
Germany
Airport
mortal remains

What's Brewing

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

'Alarming rise in cybercrime cases during Covid-19'

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

WhatsApp brings new search feature to curb fake news

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

From Manhattan to Hiroshima: The race for the atom bomb

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

How TikTok’s owner failed to cross US-China divide

 