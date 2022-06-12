WTO chief 'cautiously optimistic' ahead of high-stakes meet

The World Trade Organization chief said Sunday that she was "cautiously optimistic" that ministers would manage to conclude some agreements during a high-stakes meeting in Geneva this week.

Speaking just hours before the opening of the WTO's first ministerial meeting in nearly five years, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said "I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll get one or two deliverables," on a multitude of pressing issues on the table, from overfishing to addressing the still raging pandemic and a looming global hunger crisis.