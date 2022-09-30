Zelenksy calls Russia 'bloodthirsty scum' after Zaporizhzhia strike

Zelenksy calls Russia 'bloodthirsty scum'

Only complete terrorists could do this, Zelensky said, after the shelling in the southern Zaporizhzhia region

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • Sep 30 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2022, 16:03 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday called Russia a "terrorist state" and "bloodthirsty scum" after strikes on a civilian convoy killed at least 25 and wounded 50.

"Only complete terrorists could do this," Zelensky said, after the shelling in the southern Zaporizhzhia region. He called Russia a "terrorist state", adding: "Bloodthirsty scum! You will definitely answer. For every lost Ukrainian life!"

