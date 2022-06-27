Zelenskyy asks G7 for tougher Russia sanctions

Zelenskyy asked G7 for air defence systems, tougher Russia sanctions: Official

Zelenskyy also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid

Reuters
Reuters, Schloss Elmau,
  • Jun 27 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 27 2022, 16:48 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: AFP Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday asked for anti-aircraft defence systems, more sanctions on Russia and security guarantees as he addressed leaders of the Group of Seven summit, a European official said.

Addressing the summit in the Bavarian Alps via video link, Zelenskyy also asked for help to export grain from Ukraine and for reconstruction aid, the European official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Russia
World news
G7

What's Brewing

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

The craftsmen who make Jagannath chariots sans machines

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Why does a hard workout make you less hungry?

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

Boeing 737 Max flies again but victims’ kin have doubts

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

What we know about monkeypox mutating and spreading

3-hour wait at IKEA B'luru as crowds swell on weekend

3-hour wait at IKEA B'luru as crowds swell on weekend

Why Kathmandu has banned pani puri

Why Kathmandu has banned pani puri

A cautious welcome to surrogacy rules

A cautious welcome to surrogacy rules

 