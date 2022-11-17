Zelenskyy asks allies for 'all data' in Poland missile row

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Wednesday for Ukraine's allies to share "all the data" held on the missile that landed in Poland, which Kyiv insists was fired by Russia, a claim contradicted by Warsaw.
Two people were killed on Tuesday when at least one missile hit the village of Przewodow near the Ukrainian border, during a mass Russian bombardment aimed at civilian infrastructure inside Western-backed Ukraine.
Read | 'I'm scared': Polish village shaken by missile blast
In the immediate aftermath of the incident there were fears it could mark a new escalation in the conflict, but by Wednesday Poland announced the projectile likely originated from Ukraine's own air defences. That theory was then endorsed by Washington.
"We want to establish all the details, each fact. That's why we need... access to all the data that our partners have and the site of the explosion," Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.
Zelenskyy had earlier said Kyiv had not seen proof that the missile was Ukrainian and that it was imperative that Kyiv become part of an investigation.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA capsule on way to moon after launch by new rocket
Speak Out: November 17, 2022
DH Toon: India to be most populous country in 2023
Bengaluru needs out-of-pothole thinking
Webb telescope shows hourglass around forming star
Marie Antoinette's furniture to be auctioned in Paris
In Pics | World's 10 most populous countries (2022)
Maradona 'Hand of God' ball sold for £2 million
Students made to perform on Azan in Udupi school
Tharoor slams trolls over comments on pic with woman