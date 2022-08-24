Zelenskyy says Ukraine was born again when Russia invaded

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians on Wednesday in a emotional speech to mark 31 years of independence that Ukraine was reborn when Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and would recapture annexed Crimea and occupied areas in the east.
Also Read — Zelenskyy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day
In the recorded speech, which falls on the six-month anniversary of Russia's February 24 invasion, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine no longer saw the war ending when there was peace, but when Kyiv was actually victorious.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet
17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution
How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?
Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war
Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters
After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear
Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park
The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka