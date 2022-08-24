Ukraine was born again when Russia invaded: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy says Ukraine was born again when Russia invaded

Zelensky said in the recorded speech marking 31 years of Ukraine's independence

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Aug 24 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 16:42 ist
In the recorded speech, which falls on the six-month anniversary of Russia's February  24 invasion, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine no longer saw the war ending when there was peace, but when Kyiv was actually victorious. Credit: AP Photo

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told Ukrainians on Wednesday in a emotional speech to mark 31 years of independence that Ukraine was reborn when Russia invaded on Feb. 24 and would recapture annexed Crimea and occupied areas in the east.

Zelenskyy warns of 'ugly' Russian attack as Ukraine prepares to celebrate Independence Day

In the recorded speech, which falls on the six-month anniversary of Russia's February  24 invasion, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine no longer saw the war ending when there was peace, but when Kyiv was actually victorious.

