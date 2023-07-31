French daredevil who scaled skyscrapers dies after falling from 68th floor

A French photographer known for scaling huge skyscrapers and taking breathtaking pictures from the top died last Thursday after falling from the 68th floor of a Hong Kong highrise, South China Morning Post reported.

Frenchman Remi Lucidi, who used the online name of “Remi Enigma” was last seen alive knocking on a penthouse window on the 68th floor of Tregunter Tower in Hong Kong at about 7.30 pm on Thursday, the report said.

His knock at the penthouse window led to a maid from the apartment building calling the police for help. By the time the officials arrived Lucidi had fallen and was pronounced dead on the spot. Police seized his sports camera from the spot.

Lucidi, reportedly, could have been trapped outside the penthouse and banged the window for help before slipping to his death.

On Saturday, several social media users left “rest in peace” messages in the comments section on the last post of the Frenchman which showed a picture from Times Square in Hong Kong.

As per the report, Lucidi reached the Tregunter Tower soon after 6 pm last Thursday.

To enter the premises he told a security guard that he was visiting a friend on the 40th floor of the building. When the security man found out that the photographer had made up this fact to enter the premises, he rushed to stop him. By that time Lucidi had taken a lift and was headed up.

Lucidi reportedly got out of the lift on the 49th floor of the building and was later seen on staircases on the top floor.

Security guards also confirmed that they had seen that the lock of the top floor had been forced open.

When police found him dead at floor level, they recovered his sports camera which contained videos of extreme sports.