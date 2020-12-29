190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fall off

Home Depot recalls 190,00 ceiling fans in US, Canada after blades fall off

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website

AP
AP, New York,
  • Dec 29 2020, 08:03 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 08:22 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

More than 1,90,000 ceiling fans sold at Home Depot are being recalled after reports that the blades fell off while spinning, hitting people and causing property damage.

The Hampton Bay Mara indoor and outdoor ceiling fans were sold this year between April and October at Home Depot stores and its website.

About 1,82,000 of them were sold in the US and 8,800 were sold in Canada. They cost about $150.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said it received 47 reports of the blades falling off, two reports of people being hit by them and four reports of the blades causing property damage.

Owners of the fans should stop using them immediately and inspect them for blades aren't secure or have a gap between them and the base of the fan, the CPSC said.

King of Fans, which makes the ceiling fans, published a video on its website with instructions on how to inspect the fan.

The company said it will replace any of the faulty ceiling fans for free.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

fans
ceiling fan
United States

What's Brewing

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

JP Park to get toy train, British-style rail station

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi skips Cong Foundation Day event

DH Toon | Rahul Gandhi skips Cong Foundation Day event

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

Eight ways wine will change in 2021

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

Bollywood counts its losses in year of pandemic

 