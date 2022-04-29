Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

The floor of the bridge is made from French-produced tempered glass, making it strong enough to support up to 450 people at a time

AFP
AFP, Moc Chau,
  • Apr 29 2022, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2022, 15:01 ist
This aerial photo taken on April 28, 2022 shows the newly constructed Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau district in Vietnam's Son La province. Credit: AFP Photo

Don't look down! Vietnam launched a new attraction for tourists with a head for heights on Friday, with the opening of a glass-bottomed bridge suspended 150 metres (490 feet) above a lush jungle.

The Bach Long pedestrian bridge -- whose name translates to "white dragon" -- in northwest Son La province snakes around dizzying cliff faces before spanning a dramatic valley between two peaks, hitting a total length of 632 metres (690 yards).

The floor of the bridge is made from French-produced tempered glass, making it strong enough to support up to 450 people at a time, while giving them a spectacular view of the greenery in the gorge far below.

"When standing on the bridge, travellers will be able to admire the beauty of nature," Hoang Manh Duy, a representative of the bridge's operator said.

The company says it is the world's longest glass-bottomed bridge, surpassing a 526-metre structure in Guangdong, China.

Officials from Guinness World Records are expected to verify the claim next month.

Vietnamese tourism chiefs are seeking to lure visitors back after two years of Covid-19 shutdowns that kept out virtually all foreign travellers.

In mid-March, the country ended quarantine for international visitors and resumed 15 days of visa-free travel for citizens from 13 countries.

Vietnam is set to host the Southeast Asian Games in two weeks -- with more than 10,000 athletes and sports staff from countries in the region en route.

Bach Long is Vietnam's third glass bridge.

"I hope the bridge will lure more domestic and international tourists to our area," local resident Bui Van Thach said after walking across it.

Watch latest videos by DH here:

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vietnam
Bridge
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

Spectacular glass-bottomed bridge opens in Vietnam

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

UAE's Hope probe discovers mysterious auroras on Mars

DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?

DH Radio | What is the big buzz about NFTs?

Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career

Life after sumo: Retired wrestlers fight for new career

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Jazz in Bengaluru upbeat, but venues too few

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Challenges aplenty for Kannada stand-up comedy 

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

Summer camps struggle to make a comeback

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

DH Toon | Language row: 'Some jobs for the jobless'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

Climate change making virus hotspots 'in our backyard'

 