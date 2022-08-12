Which country drinks the most beer? A look at global consumption

While beer is the most-consumed alcoholic beverage in the world, aggregate country-wise global beer consumption does not tell the full story.

Since 2013, four countries, namely China, the United States, Brazil, and Russia have dominated the beer industry in terms of their share in the global market, with Russia being outdone in a couple of years by Mexico and Germany.

While this statistic alone may lead one to think that people in these countries love beer and consume a considerable amount of it annually, a closer inspection reveals a different story.

While China, the US, Brazil, and Russia indeed dominate in terms of total volume of beer consumed in a year, their larger populations obscure their per capita consumption.

If one inspects the per capita consumption of beer globally, other leaders emerge, namely those that do not command a massive share of the global market.

On the per capita consumption side of things, the Czech Republic emerges as the undisputed winner, with the average Czech citizen, as of 2020, consuming a whopping 181.9 litres of beer or 287.4 large (633 ml) bottles annually. Most notably, perhaps, the Czech Republic has occupied the top spot for years now, and does not look like it will slow down.

A distant second, as of 2020, is Austria where the annual per capita consumption stands at 96.8 litres or 153 large bottles. Poland, meanwhile, follows closely behind, with its annual per capita consumption standing at 96.1 litres or 151.8 large bottles.

Beyond the top three countries in terms of annual per capita beer consumption, some unlikely contenders beat out the likes of China, Brazil, and Russia. Check the full list below.