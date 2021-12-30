Woman hits elderly man for eating without wearing mask on flight

The sudden surge in the number of covid cases, especially since the spread of the new Omicron variant, has pushed people to be extra-cautious, not just about them, but also those around them.

In a video shared on Twitter by @ATLUncensored, a woman is seen shouting at an 80-year-old man, on a flight, who was eating without wearing a mask.

Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta got crazy‼️ pic.twitter.com/I9BZUKv3LB — ATL Uncensored (@ATLUncensored) December 25, 2021

The woman, identified as Patricia Cornwall, was herself seen to be wearing her mask on her chin, while the incident took place on a Delta airlines flight from Tampa to Atlanta.

The nearly two-minute video showed the woman standing in the flight's aisle section while the old man was seen seated sipping on a drink. The woman kept yelling at the man, asking him to 'mask up', while the flight's crew tried persuading her to take her seat. The woman was even seen hitting the elderly man once.

Soon after the video was surfaced, gathering over 9 million views, the woman was arrested by the FBI.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: