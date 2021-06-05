Did Elon Musk hint SpaceX may fly to the moon to find water or is it again about cryptocurrency?

SpaceX, Tesla CEO and the one with cryptic yet wildly popular tweets — Elon Musk — has tweeted just three emojis and an arrow in what seems like an indication that SpaceX might go to the moon to find water. However, this can also be about cryptocurrency again.

Price of a unit of Cumrocket cryptocurrency shot from 6 cents to 28 cents between 1415 IST and 1430 IST and then fell nearly all the way back. It is now priced at 12 cents a piece, according to coinmarketcap.com.

💦🚀 –> 🌙 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 5, 2021

Here's what Twitter users think about Musk's latest cryptic tweet.

Dr Willie J Montague, a Republican Candidate for US Congress tweeted, "Elon tweeting in hieroglyphics—what could go wrong".

Elon tweeting in hieroglyphics—what could go wrong — Dr. Willie J. Montague (@RepMontague) June 5, 2021

Another Twitter thinks SpaceX is taking water to the moon

Guys we're taking H²O to the moon! 😅 — Stonks Trading🚀🚀🚀 (@StonksReddit) June 5, 2021

Another user tweeted the photo of a "Water Rocket", seemingly a diagram of a rocket powered by water.