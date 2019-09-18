Pakistan denies airspace permission to PM Modi

  Sep 18 2019, 20:06pm ist
  updated: Sep 18 2019, 20:23pm ist

After India formally requested Pakistan to allow the use of its airspace for Prime Minister Modi's flight to the United States via Germany, Pakistan, on Wednesday, denied the permission.

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said, "We have conveyed to the Indian High Commission that we will not allow the use of our air space for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flight."

 

 

The neighboring country had earlier denied airspace to President Ram Nath Kovind for his forthcoming visit to Iceland. 

Pakistan had closed its airspace for all aircraft flying to or from India after an escalation of tension in February. It reopened its skies for all civilian aircraft in July. But after New Delhi's recent move on J&K, Pakistan's Science and Technology Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain tweeted that Khan Government was considering to closing the airspace for India again.

