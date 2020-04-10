Yemen reports first coronavirus case

Yemen reports first coronavirus case

Nurses receive training on using ventilators, recently provided by the World Health Organization at the intensive care ward of a hospital allocated for novel coronavirus patients in preparation for any possible spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sanaa, Yemen. (Reuters Photo)

Yemen on Friday reported its first case of coronavirus in a southern province under the control of the government, the supreme national emergency committee for COVID-19 said.

Aid groups have warned that when the virus does hit Yemen's broken healthcare system, the impact will be catastrophic.

"The first confirmed case of coronavirus has been reported in Hadramout province," the committee, which belongs to the internationally recognised government, said on Twitter.

