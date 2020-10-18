IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: Can the Gayle force tackle MI?
updated: Oct 18 2020, 18:01 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from IPL's match 36 between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Rampaging Mumbai Indians up against Chris Gayle-inspired KXIP
They have been in rampaging form with five straight wins but Mumbai Indians can ill afford to be complacent against a Chris Gayle-inspired Kings XI Punjab side in their IPL game here on Sunday.
Captain Rohit Sharma asks Mumbai Indians to remain ruthless in strong IPL run
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has urged his team mates to stay "ruthless" on the field and maintain their momentum in the Indian Premier League after the defending champions climbed to the top of the table with their fifth win in as many matches.
Juggernaut looks to sweep aside KXIP | IPL 2020 Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab: SWOT Analysis
The Mumbai Indians clash with the Kings XI Punjab in match 36 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here's the breakdown.
