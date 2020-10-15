IPL 2020 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: Can we see a fresh KXIP in second half?
updated: Oct 15 2020, 17:25 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from IPL's match 31 between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kings XI Punjab at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
17:18
The SWOT for KXIP
Strengths:The past few matches have shown that the pitches are slowing. The KXIP spinners now have an advantage. Ravi Bishnoi and Murugan Ashwin have done well so far. K Gowtham and Jagadeesha Suchith are the off-spin options. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is always a good powerplay option.
Weaknesses:The batting has faltered. There is too much chopping and changing in the batting order and the middle-order hasn't delivered. Nicholas Pooran has found some form but can Chris Gayle be accommodated instead of Glenn Maxwell?
Opportunities:Chris Gayle is likely to play. If he plays like everyone knows he can, the top order will be that much stronger. The line-up would then be Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Pooran as the top four. The Indian batters will need to carry the rest of the middle and lower order.
Threats:KXIP need to win at least six of their seven matches. Even if they do so, they may still not make the play-offs. Every match is basically a must-win clash. The season is all or nothing for them now. They should play with freedom and not worry about the play-offs anymore.
17:17
The SWOT for RCB
Strengths:The batsmen are delivering and they are now among the best in the league. Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers are putting up consistent scores.
Weaknesses:RCB have dropped a lot of catches. After the team’s loss against the Delhi Capitals, Kohli said, “We are dropping sitters and those things hurt you.” The fielding and particularly the catching in the outfield needs to improve.
Opportunities:Chris Morris’s presence has added much-needed heft to RCB’s bowling. In two matches, he has got five wickets. Morris needs to get among the wickets in the forthcoming matches as well and lead the charge in the death overs.
Threats:After the results in the first half of the season, RCB have become one of the title favourites. They will have to deal with the expectations and avoid complacency.
