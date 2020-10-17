IPL 2020 Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore LIVE: It's a royal rumble in Dubai
updated: Oct 17 2020, 13:19 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow live ball-by-ball updates from IPL's match 33 between the Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
11:22
Deccan Herald’s Dream XI
Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Steve Smith, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kartik Tyagi
11:21
RCB weaknesses
RCB made some tactical blunders in the last match. When RCB are put under pressure, they can be coaxed into making mistakes. Their bowling issues are not completely sorted.
11:21
RCB strengths
The RCB batting line-up is in the top tier. Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli as the top four can rattle any bowling attack.
11:21
RR weaknesses
The scores of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson have fallen after the first few matches. Smith has made some silly mistakes and Samson has not been able to occupy the crease to serve the needs of the team. Robin Uthappa still looks very rusty. Buttler hasn't been able to stack up the string of scores required for the team's success.
11:20
RR strengths
The foreign recruits are among the best around. Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer are must-haves in the eleven. David Miller could be tried out in rotation to give one of the other batsmen a break. RR's batting is strong but they've come good only in patches.
