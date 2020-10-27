IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: DC aim for play-offs, SRH look to avoid exit
IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals LIVE: DC aim for play-offs, SRH look to avoid exit
updated: Oct 27 2020, 18:06 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 47 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.
18:05
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 47 of the Indian Premier League. Tonigh the match is between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai Interantional Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
16:51
DC could be the first team to qualify for play-offs | IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis
Sunrisers Hyderabad face Delhi Capitals in match 47 of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Here is the analysis of the two teams.
Good evening and welcome to the coverage of match 47 of the Indian Premier League. Tonigh the match is between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Dubai Interantional Cricket Stadium in Dubai.
DC could be the first team to qualify for play-offs | IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals: SWOT Analysis
Sunrisers Hyderabad face Delhi Capitals in match 47 of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Here is the analysis of the two teams.
Read more here