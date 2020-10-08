IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: It's a top-order tussle in Dubai
updated: Oct 08 2020, 17:51 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2020 in the UAE. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from match 22 between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Unheralded left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra was on Tuesday named as the replacement for Sunrisers Hyderabad's senior pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL due to a thigh muscle injury.
Struggling KXIP look to turn around fortunes against Bhuvneshwar-less Sunrisers Hyderabad
Their bowling attacks struggling to find form, Kings XI Punjab and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look towards their power-hitters to do the job when the two erratic teams go head to head in an IPL match here on Thursday.
IPL 2020: Prithvi Raj Yarra replaces injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar
Struggling KXIP look to turn around fortunes against Bhuvneshwar-less Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP near the point of no return | IPL 2020 Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab: SWOT Analysis
KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in form and are getting the big runs. If Chris Gayle plays, then the top three will be formidable and the big scores will follow.
