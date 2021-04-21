IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Can KKR find some form against CSK?
IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings LIVE: Can KKR find some form against CSK?
updated: Apr 21 2021, 18:19 ist
DH is covering every match of IPL 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 15 between the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
18:15
Chennai Super Kings come into this match after registering a comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, CSK posted 188/9 in 20 overs thanks to contributions from almost every CSK batsman. The team defended the total as Mooen Ali combined well with Ravindra Jadeja and the two all-rounders together picked five wickets. Sam Curran picked two wickets as RR were halted on 143/9 in 20 overs, giving CSK a win by 45 runs.
16:18
Here's a look at the IPL 2021 points table
DC beat MI by 6 wickets in match 13 of IPL 2021 to take 2 points. With 6 points from 4 games, DC move second on the points table. MI are fourth in the league with just 4 points from 4 games. In match 15 CSK face KKR.
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has seen it all — from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows — in the Indian Premier League. But at 39 and retired from the national team, Mahi's once riveting performances with the bat are not as common.
Will KKR improve their poor record against CSK? IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis
The Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Chennai Super Kings in match 15 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. While KKR will look to arrest their slide, CSK will look to extend their winning momentum. Here is the analysis of the two teams.
Chennai Super Kings come into this match after registering a comfortable win over Rajasthan Royals. Batting first, CSK posted 188/9 in 20 overs thanks to contributions from almost every CSK batsman. The team defended the total as Mooen Ali combined well with Ravindra Jadeja and the two all-rounders together picked five wickets. Sam Curran picked two wickets as RR were halted on 143/9 in 20 overs, giving CSK a win by 45 runs.
Here's a look at the IPL 2021 points table
DC beat MI by 6 wickets in match 13 of IPL 2021 to take 2 points. With 6 points from 4 games, DC move second on the points table. MI are fourth in the league with just 4 points from 4 games. In match 15 CSK face KKR.
Read more
Dhoni can take some rest, says Brian Lara
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has seen it all — from the highest of highs to the lowest of lows — in the Indian Premier League. But at 39 and retired from the national team, Mahi's once riveting performances with the bat are not as common.
Read more
Will KKR improve their poor record against CSK? IPL 2021 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: SWOT Analysis
The Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Chennai Super Kings in match 15 of the Indian Premier League at the Wankhede Stadium. While KKR will look to arrest their slide, CSK will look to extend their winning momentum. Here is the analysis of the two teams.
Read more