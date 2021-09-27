IPL 2021 | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live: RR look to snap losing streak with eye on play-offs berth
IPL 2021 | SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live: RR look to snap losing streak with eye on play-offs berth
updated: Sep 27 2021, 17:36 ist
DH is covering every match of the Indian Premier League 2021. Follow our live ball-by-ball updates from Match 40 between the SunRisers Hyderabad and the Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE.
17:07
Nothing but a win will do for sixth-placed RR, while for bottom of the table SRH, a win could reduce their sorrows
17:06
RR need to address batting frailties to return to winning ways in IPL
Skipper Sanju Samson needs support from his batsmen as Rajasthan Royals look to return to winning ways against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday and keep their play-offs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League.
RR are currently placed sixth in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses.
Rajasthan Royals will hope to keep their playoff goals alive when they take on the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 40 of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams come into this match recovering from a defeat in the previous fixture.
Here is the preview and analysis of the match between RR and SRH.
Nothing but a win will do for sixth-placed RR, while for bottom of the table SRH, a win could reduce their sorrows
RR need to address batting frailties to return to winning ways in IPL
Skipper Sanju Samson needs support from his batsmen as Rajasthan Royals look to return to winning ways against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday and keep their play-offs hopes alive in the Indian Premier League.
RR are currently placed sixth in the standings with eight points from nine games, while SRH are already out of contention following just one victory and eight reverses.
Read More
SRH vs RR: SWOT analysis
Rajasthan Royals will hope to keep their playoff goals alive when they take on the struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 40 of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both teams come into this match recovering from a defeat in the previous fixture.
Here is the preview and analysis of the match between RR and SRH.
Read More