<p>Bengaluru this weekend is full of events and performances, as usual. From stand-up comedy and soulful music to theatre, dance, and early Halloween celebrations — the city is buzzing with exciting things to do this weekend. Whether you're looking for a laugh, a cultural experience, or a fun night out, here's your guide to what's happening around.</p><p><strong>Unstopped comedy is here</strong></p><p>Laughter, laughter, and laughter - if this is your way of spending the weekend, you would be excited to know that several popular comedians including <a href="https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/samay-raina-still-alive-unfiltered/ET00454335">Samay Raina,</a> <a href="https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/kenny-sebastian-live/ET00457720">Kenny Sebastian</a>, and<a href="https://www.virdas.in/tour"> Vir Das </a>are performing live in Bengaluru this October weekend. Different shows, different venues, but one thing guaranteed is an evening with relatable humor and sharp wit.</p><p><strong>Musical tributes </strong></p><p>Music lovers are sure to have a great weekend. Ask why? Because the city is loaded with events dedicated to their favourite voices, alongside live concerts by loved artists. Noted playback singer Sonu Nigam is hitting the stages to bring alive nostalgia. The city also looks forward to musical tributes to <a href="https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/aye-zindagi-gale-laga-le-gulzar-beyond-words/ET00463877">Gulzar Sahab </a>and <a href="https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/zubeen-garg-tribute/ET00465637">Zubeen Garg</a>. Meanwhile, on the lineup is an instrumental live featuring Asit and S. Somasekhar on sitar and tabla.</p><p><strong>Theatre festival 2025</strong></p><p>The much-awaited festival for theatre enthusiasts is here. The 21st edition of the <a href="https://in.bookmyshow.com/plays/ranga-shankara-theatre-festival-2025/ET00464875">Ranga Shankara's theatre festival</a> has opened doors, with interesting plays and drama on schedule. The performances you can sign up for are 'Aakhirkaar' and Shanta Gokhale's 'Something like truth'. Well, if may also attend standout plays like Love in the Time of Algorithms and Mr. Rao and Associates. </p><p><strong>A divine dance show </strong></p><p>'Agama Vipina Mayuri: The dance of the Goddess' is taking place in Namma Bengaluru this Saturday. The majestic <a href="https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/agama-vipina-mayuri-the-dance-of-the-goddess/ET00463754">Bharatanatyam performance</a> is believed to captures the spirit of devotion and divinity through evocative choreography, taking inspiration from the sacred verses of Adi Shankaracharya to the cosmic union of Shiva and Parvati. </p><p><strong>Halloween comes early!</strong></p><p>Why wait until October 31 to mark Halloween when you can celebrate it early this weekend... The spooky celebratory vibes are already knocking the doors, and all you need is a perfect costume and cocktail. Many resto bars in the city are hosting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/spooky-nights-await-8-halloween-parties-in-bengaluru-thrill-seekers-cant-miss-3772791">Halloween parties</a>, with Hobby Ghar beginning the celebration this Sunday. Also, the fun isn't limited to humans. Our furry friends too can have experience Halloween. <a href="https://pawgapetsyoga.com/events/bangalore-october-26th-halloween-special-yoga-w-puppies-at-treehouse-indiranagar/">Pet parents</a> can check out for Pawga's Halloween Puppy Yoga Celebration at TreeHouse, Indiranagar. </p>