Art of home decor

Choosing the right piece of art, which will complement the overall home decor, can be challenging. Decisions on suitability of the art versus the space, can be based on a few pointers, and these are linked directly to the room – its dimensions and functional purpose.
Selecting art
Beginning from the basics of selecting art, it is important to buy a work, which engages you on a personal level, irrespective of the artist’s name or the interior designer’s recommendation. Even if the art perfectly matches the architecture of your home and the furnishings, but does not engage you, design considerations alone may not be a sufficient reason to invest in such an art piece.
While looking at the artwork, consider your response to it – how does it move you? Also, imagine yourself standing before the art in your home. Does the thought excite you or does it feel indifferent. Use this as a base to make your decision.
On the other hand, if there is a specific theme or art size, which you would like to put up in a particular space, you could consider commissioning an artist to create it based on your specifications.
Dimensions and art
The dimensions of the room, and available wall or floor space is obviously proportional to the size of the artwork. A small room is best-suited for a medium-sized single artwork on the wall, rather than a set of small art pieces. A sculpture or installation will be an ill fit, and will only get in the way.
Artworks in lighter colours, for instance pastel shades, and in media such as drawings and watercolours, help visually open up the space. Functional artworks are another option, for instance hand-painted bookshelves or dressers, can combine both function and art to minimise clutter.
A larger room, on the other hand, can accommodate multiple artworks and can also allow placement of a mix of paintings, sculptures and installations. Bigger wall pieces or sets of smaller works are also possible here.
Match function and art
Based on the function of the room - the primary purpose it is used for - artworks can be chosen. Colours, theme and concept can also play a role here.
For instance, calm and relaxing colours in the art, which are conducive to sleep are perfect for the bedroom. While one could follow the overall colour scheme, it is also possible to complement it with the art in a manner where the effect is harmonious. Landscapes, florals and abstracts in softer colours and tonal values are ideal for such a space.
The art in the living room, in contrast, can be in bold, dynamic colours, both in terms of theme and the scale. Multiple pieces in various materials and media can be displayed too. A large work which is unique and impactful can make a wonderful centrepiece.
Similarly, the art in the dining area can be chosen based on its location and size - whether it’s an extension of the living room or exists as a separate room. It too can follow bold colours and textures to create a dynamic space for food and conversations. Still life, abstracts or wall sculptures work well for this space.
(The author is an art consultant and curator)