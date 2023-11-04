Comfort, convenience for pleasant stay

You love having guests over. Being house-proud, you like being super-organised as well as meeting every need. Re-arrange parts of your home slightly to ensure their comfort. This is important especially if you do not have full-time house-help to pitch in while you are away at work or busy with chores.
Here is your simple guide to making the stay at your home a memorable one for your loved ones:
Bed up
Nothing succeeds like fresh, clean, fragrant linen. Make way for crisp, ironed bedsheets, and comfortable pillows with extra blankets. Place an aromatherapy candle, a water jug with glasses, and a couple of good books or magazines by the bed. A clean set of towels is a must. Keep a few clean face towels handy too.
Luggage alert
Allow space for a suitcase at an easily accessible level. A chair or a window ledge works well. It is a pain to bend down constantly to retrieve belongings from the baggage. Remove unnecessary knick knacks to create extra space for their belongings. Give them a specific space to store their money and personal belongings.
Comfort rules
Ensure there is comfortable place to sit in the room, with adequate lighting. Show your guests the controls for the air-conditioner, geyser, television, and remember to mark the Wi-Fi password for their easy access. If you have guests with small children, or seniors, make sure there are no pointed edges in the room. Use detachable corner softeners for caution.
Make space
Many live in tiny urban apartments but it is always great to have an empty drawer to tuck away spectacles, medicines, or a hearing aid in, especially if you have elderly house guests. Make the effort for their comfort. Optionally, make some space in the almirah to allow them to store their clothes and put away the suitcase in the attic for greater movement area and visual flow of space.
Munchies
A little snack station is always delightful. Place a hamper of cookies, nuts, seeds, and crisp nibbles in their room to relish should they desire at any point during the day or night. Keep in mind any health concerns while bringing in the sugary stuff.