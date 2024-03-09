How to select the right kitchen cabinet

Cabinets are an essential add-on for an organised kitchen. Choosing between snazzy designs and classic styles cabinets can often be a dilemma. Experts say the focus should be on a functional kitchen — maximising storage space and accessibility.
Some tips on how to choose cabinets that are practical and also aesthetically pleasing.
Layout vision
Even before you find an interior designer or a carpenter, or fix a budget, list out what you want in your kitchen. You can write down the number of shelves and drawers you need based on how you would like them arranged.
“Envision the style and layout of your kitchen. A designer can help develop and perfect the idea,” says Chennai-based Smitha C, an interior design consultant.
If you intend to store a lot of spices and condiments, consider adding racks inside the cabinet, she adds. Another important decision to make is whether you want more drawers or pull-out shelves under the countertops.
Colour scheme or the door style (traditional or modern) are other factors to keep in mind, she adds.
Material matters
Carefully consider what kind of material you want your cabinets to be built from — wood, stainless steel, metal or melamine. Most people opt for wood. Hardwood or solid wood, cherry wood, plywood, and medium-density fibreboard are much sought after.
The choice of hardware such as knobs and handles often also depends on the materials your cabinet is built from. While pairing cherry wood with gold-toned or brass handles can lend your cabinet a royal look, they will require regular polishing and maintenance. “Functionality is key for any kitchen cabinet,” says Abhishek K, a Delhi-based interior designer.
Door style
Doors are a striking part of kitchen cabinets. They come in various styles and colours.
A popular style is the shaker design, valued for its minimalist looks and functionality. “Shaker style cabinets use simple and clean lines. They lack ornamental details and feature classic or stylish handles,” explains Abhishek.
Another popular design is the flat cabinet, also known as the slab cabinet. It comes with a flat front, featuring no handles or knobs.
For modern kitchen layouts, inset cabinet doors work well. “These fit flush with a cabinet’s face when closed. But these require adding knobs or handles to open the cabinets,” he adds.
Textured glass doors can elevate the look of a cabinet but have to be gently handled as they are more prone to cracks and breakage compared to wooden doors. “Remember that the role of cabinets is to simplify activities in the kitchen,” he emphasises.
Storage solutions
Using boxes without compartments as drawers does little to keep things organised. “Removable or customisable storage compartments and dividers can help maximise space and keep things in a systematic order,” says Smitha. For instance, these can help you create dedicated space for storing knives or cutting boards.
Alternatively, you can add drawer organisers to empty boxes to create compartments. These are available at stores or online.
Colour choices
Most homeowners prefer cabinets that are easy to clean and maintain. White and beige are classic choices. These go well with most interior decor themes but they are more prone to stains and fingerprints, Smitha points out.
Dark brown, grey and black cabinets are better choices because stains and wear and tear are not easily visible on them.