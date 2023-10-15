A culinary marriage of two world travellers

To start with, find a chayote which is sprouting. Leave it in a tray inside the house until the first two leaves (cotyledons) appear. A few days later you will see mini roots next to the leaves. Now is the time to tuck it in the soil. Dig a hole about 10cm wide and deep. Insert it into the soil broad end down with the sprout side up (of course, don’t cover the leaves!). If there are bandicoots in your area, there is a possibility that they may dig out the fruit and eat it. So keep it protected. The soil must be moist but not waterlogged. Make sure it gets at least six hours of direct sunlight daily.