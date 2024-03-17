A culinary triumph: At 123 feet, MTR sets Guinness World Record for longest Dosa

Celebrating it’s 100-year journey, MTR made headlines across the globe by proudly securing a Guinness World Record for creating the biggest dosa.
The event in its factory, in Bommasandra Bengaluru, captivated food enthusiasts who eagerly waited for the one-of-a-kind dosa.
Measuring an astonishing 123 feet, the dosa surpassed all expectations.
The record was created by a team of 75 chefs, comprising of both seasoned experts and budding culinary aficionados , under the guidance of MTR's Cuisine Centre of Excellence.
With this, MTR broke the previous world record of longest dosa of 54 ft.
The chefs erupted into applause, their admiration evident as they beheld this culinary masterpiece.
(Published 17 March 2024, 09:07 IST)