lifestyle

A culinary triumph: At 123 feet, MTR sets Guinness World Record for longest Dosa

Celebrating its 100-year journey, MTR Foods announced that they are now the new Guinness World Record title holder for the longest Dosa in partnership with Lorman Kitchen Equipments.
Last Updated 17 March 2024, 09:07 IST

Celebrating it’s 100-year journey, MTR made headlines across the globe by proudly securing a Guinness World Record for creating the biggest dosa.

Credit: PTI

The event in its factory, in Bommasandra Bengaluru, captivated food enthusiasts who eagerly waited for the one-of-a-kind dosa.

Credit: PTI

Measuring an astonishing 123 feet, the dosa surpassed all expectations.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

The record was created by a team of 75 chefs, comprising of both seasoned experts and budding culinary aficionados , under the guidance of MTR's Cuisine Centre of Excellence.

Credit: PTI

With this, MTR broke the previous world record of longest dosa of 54 ft.

Credit: PTI

The chefs erupted into applause, their admiration evident as they beheld this culinary masterpiece.

Credit: PTI

(Published 17 March 2024, 09:07 IST)
