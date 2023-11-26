Let's preserve!

While the negative effects of preservatives and even non-biodegradable packaging did rear their heads now and then, convenience became the most desirable action point for packaged foods. While on the one hand, we have now become more conscious about the chemicals used in preserved foods, the environment could really do without plastic and synthetic waste. Scientists are working on creating bio-derived active packaging material, which would potentially make the environment less polluted and also, food more nutritious and long-lasting. Scientists are also

working on lab-grown foods, and while the prospect of consuming them in our collective food future may not be the most exciting milestone to look forward to, there are things we could do in the here and now that could potentially release us and our environment from the shackles of harmful chemicals and pollution. Today, over 68 million tonnes of food is wasted annually in Indian homes, which is roughly about 50 kgs per person, according to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) index report. Also, food is possibly the biggest chunk of household materials to end up in municipal landfills and the third largest source of methane emissions by human activity. This is why preserving food helps us reduce food waste, waste in our landfills, and our carbon footprint. It contributes to the local economy and gives the opportunity to consume local foods in a more structured way.