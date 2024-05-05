The cool evolution of cold brew

As summer sets in, there’s one refreshing trend that’s gaining momentum across the globe: cold brew coffee.
Originating from centuries-old traditions and evolving into a modern-day sensation, cold brew has become the quintessential summer beverage, loved by coffee aficionados and casual drinkers alike.
The story of cold brew traces back to the early 1600s when Dutch traders introduced this innovative brewing method to Japan.
However, it wasn’t until the 1960s that cold brew made its mark in America, thanks to Todd Simpson, the inventive mind behind the Toddy cold brew system.
Since then, cold brew has undergone a fascinating evolution, captivating taste buds and sparking creativity along the way.
Brewing brilliance
Cold brew’s rise to fame can be attributed to its unique brewing process, which involves steeping coffee grounds in cold water for an extended period. This slow extraction method results in a coffee concentrate known for its smooth, mellow taste and lower acidity compared to its hot-brewed counterpart.
“Cold brew’s evolution is fascinating,” says Harsh Mav, head of operations at Stand By Coffee. “The lower brewing temperatures are key; they help preserve the delicate flavours of the beans, resulting in a brew that’s less acidic and bitter, with sweeter notes. This appeals to a growing audience looking for a smoother coffee experience,” adds Harsh.
But the evolution doesn’t stop there. Cold brew enthusiasts have embraced a myriad of flavour-enhancing techniques, from infusing vanilla pods and cocoa nibs to experimenting with spices like ginger and cardamom.
The possibilities are endless, offering a tantalising array of flavour combinations that elevate the cold brew experience to new heights.
The rise of cold brew culture
As cold brew continues to captivate coffee enthusiasts around the world, the future looks promising for this beloved beverage.
With the convenience of home brewing and the allure of artisanal creations, cold brew is poised to dominate the coffee landscape for years to come.
The market’s growth trajectory reflects the increasing demand for cold brew, driven by shifting consumer preferences, the rise of remote work culture, and strategic marketing efforts by major brands.
From ready-to-drink options to DIY brewing kits, cold brew offers something for everyone, making it more than just a passing trend — it’s a cultural phenomenon with staying power.
TATA Starbucks unveiled its limited-edition Whisky Barrel-Aged Guatemala Cold Brew to push the boundaries of cold brew innovation.
By marrying the expertise of coffee craftsmanship with the legacy of bourbon barrel ageing, this exclusive offering exemplified the endless possibilities within the world of cold brew.
“Our Whisky Barrel-Aged Guatemala Cold Brew truly celebrates innovation in the speciality coffee space and our commitment to bring unique coffee, this coffee is the first of its kind to be launched in India for a limited period,” said Sushant Dash, CEO, Tata Starbucks.
As the cold brew phenomenon continues to gain momentum, projections indicate a promising future for this beloved beverage.
The cold brew market is expected to expand at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.73% over the next four years, reflecting the increasing demand and consumer preference for this refreshing brew.
With such rapid growth anticipated, cold brew is set to solidify its position as a dominant player in the global coffee market, appealing to an ever-expanding audience of coffee enthusiasts.
A cold brew renaissance
The evolution of cold brew — from its humble origins to its current status as a global sensation — reflects the dynamic nature of coffee culture. With each pour of cold brew into a glass, we celebrate not only the rich history of this beloved beverage but also the boundless creativity and innovation that shape its future.
As we raise our glasses to toast the cool allure of cold brew, one thing is certain: the journey has only just begun.
So, here’s to the evolution of cold brew — may it continue to delight and inspire coffee lovers around the world for generations to come. Cheers!
Innovative infusions
The evolution of cold brew extends beyond the brewing process to include innovative concoctions and mocktail recipes that tantalise the taste buds. Here are a few recipes by Stand By Coffee’s head of operations, Harsh Mav, to inspire your cold brew adventures:
Banofee cold brew
Ingredients
Milk: 1 litre
Honey: 25 grams
Banana: 4 pieces
Cold brew concentrate: 120 ml
Method
In a container, mix milk and honey until well combined.
Add sliced bananas to the mixture and let it infuse for 12 hours.
Strain the mixture in the morning to remove the banana pieces.
Pour the banana-infused milk over ice and top it off with cold brew concentrate for a creamy, fruity delight.
Lavender cold brew mocktail
Ingredients
Lavender essence: 1 gram
Sugar syrup: 10 ml
Sparkling tonic water: 160 ml
Ice cubes: 3
Strong cold brew: 80 ml
Method
In a glass, combine lavender essence and sugar syrup.
Add ice cubes and pour in the sparkling tonic water.
Slowly pour the strong cold brew over the mixture.
Stir gently and enjoy the refreshing floral notes of lavender infused with
cold brew goodness.
Classic cold fashion
Ingredients
Orange juice: 120 ml
Ice cubes: 3
Cold brew concentrate: 80 ml
Method
Fill a glass with ice cubes.
Pour orange juice over the ice.
Slowly add cold brew concentrate to the mixture.
Stir gently and savour the refreshing combination of citrus and cold brew
goodness.
These coffee mocktails not only showcase the versatility of cold brew but also reflect a growing trend towards experiential coffee consumption. With each sip, coffee lovers embark on a sensory journey that celebrates creativity and craftsmanship, setting the stage for future innovations in the world of cold brew.