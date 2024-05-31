Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homelifestyle

From Stress Relief to Improved Sleep: Top benefits of meditation

Meditation is a practice where an individual uses a technique – such as mindfulness, or focusing the mind on a particular object, thought, or activity – to train attention and awareness and achieve a mentally clear, emotionally calm, and stable state. This is a must for everyday well-being. As it has a positive impact on mental and physical health. Here are some key reasons why meditation is important.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 10:19 IST
Last Updated : 31 May 2024, 10:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
Meditation helps in boosting self-esteem and good mood. Mindfulness meditation, in particular, is linked to decreased depression and improved emotional well-being.

Meditation helps in boosting self-esteem and good mood. Mindfulness meditation, in particular, is linked to decreased depression and improved emotional well-being.

Credit:DH Pool Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Metta, or loving-kindness meditation, fosters feelings of compassion and love for oneself and others, enhancing social connectedness.

Metta, or loving-kindness meditation, fosters feelings of compassion and love for oneself and others, enhancing social connectedness.

Credit: Pexels

Meditation significantly reduces the stress levels and its related symptoms such as anxiety and depression. As it helps you relax deeply and calm your mind.

Meditation significantly reduces the stress levels and its related symptoms such as anxiety and depression. As it helps you relax deeply and calm your mind.

Credit: Pexels

Meditation helps in combating sleep deficiency. It helps individuals to control the runaway thoughts that can interfere with sleep, helping to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Meditation helps in combating sleep deficiency. It helps individuals to control the runaway thoughts that can interfere with sleep, helping to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.

Credit: Pexels

Meditation also helps in altering the brain’s perception of pain, reducing pain intensity and improving pain tolerance .

Meditation also helps in altering the brain’s perception of pain, reducing pain intensity and improving pain tolerance .

Credit: DH Pool Photo

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 May 2024, 10:19 IST
India Newslifestylehealthmeditationsleepstress relief

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT