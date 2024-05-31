From Stress Relief to Improved Sleep: Top benefits of meditation

Meditation helps in boosting self-esteem and good mood. Mindfulness meditation, in particular, is linked to decreased depression and improved emotional well-being.
Metta, or loving-kindness meditation, fosters feelings of compassion and love for oneself and others, enhancing social connectedness.
Meditation significantly reduces the stress levels and its related symptoms such as anxiety and depression. As it helps you relax deeply and calm your mind.
Meditation helps in combating sleep deficiency. It helps individuals to control the runaway thoughts that can interfere with sleep, helping to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
Meditation also helps in altering the brain’s perception of pain, reducing pain intensity and improving pain tolerance .
