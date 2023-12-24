Switzerland’s enchanting white Christmas

For all fans of Charlie Chaplin, Vevey is a must. Steeped in Chaplin’s charm, the pièce de résistance is a visit to Chaplin’s World, offering a captivating glimpse into the personal and professional life of the iconic legend. After covering all these towns, Geneva cannot be missed at all. The old town of Geneva dons a blanket of pristine snow along with the white slopes of Jura mountains, creating a picturesque backdrop to the traditional Christmas market on Rue du Mont Blanc, along Lake Geneva. Geneva’s white Christmas is more than a visual spectacle. Take a stroll along the snow-kissed shores of Lake Geneva or partake in ice skating at Parc La Bâtie for immersive experiences. Enjoy the Geneva Lux Festival, a festival of light, with holograms displayed on buildings, and streets illuminated with fabulous lights. As you wander the bedecked streets of Lucerne’s old town, keep an eye out for the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Santa Claus. The pair arrive to check if the local children have been behaving.