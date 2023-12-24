Switzerland’s enchanting white Christmas

As the year inches towards its end, celebrating Christmas, that too in a fairyland is indeed exciting. Imagine yourself in Switzerland, where the snow-blanketed Alps provide the perfect backdrop for a white Christmas celebration straight out of a fairy tale. The crisp air adds to the fervour of festivity.
There is more to Switzerland than eating Swiss chocolates and visiting Bollywood locales. Pictures of dancing snowflakes, twinkling lights and carol singers bring home the idea of a white Christmas in this fairyland.
Christmas markets of Interlaken, with a backdrop of silvery Swiss Alps are a visual winter treat. Märlizelts (fairy tale tents), decorated wooden chalets, musical events, and candle dipping are some of the attractions. And of course, Santa Claus arriving in a Coca-Cola truck won’t let you go anywhere else. Children can enjoy some of the curative winter activities while you wander through the streets with a mug of hot delicious Glühwein, and munch on roasted chestnuts.
Interlaken also offers a unique Top of Europe ICE MAGIC Interlaken skating experience. Great fun for both young and old alike! You might also want to include the “Chocolate Show” at the Grand Restaurant Schuh. Souvenir shopping ideas here are a variety of handmade crafts, and candles when you stroll through Höheweg boulevard.
Zurich surpasses other towns when it comes to Christmas markets. It has four major markets including the largest covered Christmas market in Europe. The centrepiece of this market is a 10-meter-tall Christmas tree decorated with thousands of Swarovski crystals. Another iconic Christmas Market, Zurich Bahnhofstrasse has its traditional “Lucy lights” and a ‘Singing Christmas Tree’ where a choir takes up position on the tree and enchants the crowd with lovely carols and songs.
Circus Conelli, known for its acrobatic feats, has been part of the Zurich Christmas tradition for several decades. The Samichlausschwimmen tradition is another fun event that witnesses hundreds of Santas swimming across the freezing cold river. Swiss speciality Luxemburgerli is a must among other delicacies.
In Montreux, which is close to the famous Chateau de Chillon, a unique Christmas market, called ‘Montreux Noël’ springs up on the banks of Lake Geneva and has entertainment for people of all ages. The Montreux Christmas Market is the largest open-air Christmas market in Switzerland. Children can meet Santa at his residence atop Rochers-de-Naye. One can also partake in the traditional Christmas games. That’s not all! As the sun goes down, Santa will whiz past in his flying sleigh over the tranquil waters of Geneva Lake.
One can enjoy a walk through the market, which has chalet-styled shops selling trinkets, handicrafts, clothes and eatables while Christmas carols are played in the background.
For fromage aficionados, Gruyère is the place to be. Visit Gruyere, the land of cheese, where Christmas takes on a savoury note. Amidst medieval architecture, the irresistible aroma of Cheese Raclette and Fondue wafts through the air. Locals and visitors gather to indulge in these mouth-watering delights, turning the celebration into a culinary journey through cheese heaven. Christmas festivities start more than a month before the big day. Saint Nicholas and companions donkey parade the town and distribute oranges and gingerbread. At Château de Gruyère the Children’s workshop has activities like candlestick making, storytelling, face painting etc.
The cobbled streets are covered by fresh snow and lit by pretty and colourful Christmas lights where carol singers provide the perfect setting for a Christmas.
Nestled between the picturesque Lausanne and Montreux along Lake Geneva lies the charming town of Vevey. While it has beautiful Christmas markets, its claim to fame is Europe’s longest light tunnel during the festival. The 50-meter-long tunnel has 1,150 fairy light garlands, each illuminated by approximately 30,000 sparkling star bulbs. Passing through this illuminated tunnel, and walking on white snow is an unforgettable experience.
For all fans of Charlie Chaplin, Vevey is a must. Steeped in Chaplin’s charm, the pièce de résistance is a visit to Chaplin’s World, offering a captivating glimpse into the personal and professional life of the iconic legend. After covering all these towns, Geneva cannot be missed at all. The old town of Geneva dons a blanket of pristine snow along with the white slopes of Jura mountains, creating a picturesque backdrop to the traditional Christmas market on Rue du Mont Blanc, along Lake Geneva. Geneva’s white Christmas is more than a visual spectacle. Take a stroll along the snow-kissed shores of Lake Geneva or partake in ice skating at Parc La Bâtie for immersive experiences. Enjoy the Geneva Lux Festival, a festival of light, with holograms displayed on buildings, and streets illuminated with fabulous lights. As you wander the bedecked streets of Lucerne’s old town, keep an eye out for the ‘good’ and ‘bad’ Santa Claus. The pair arrive to check if the local children have been behaving.
Everything here transforms into a fairyland with unique themes as centuries-old traditions are intertwined with modern settings to make a Swiss Christmas special.