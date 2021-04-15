News Live: First phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls begins today

  • updated: Apr 15 2021, 08:15 ist
  • 08:14

    Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation with ATS Gujarat apprehended today one Pakistani boat PFB NUH with 08 Pak nationals & 30 kg of heroin close to IMBL in Indian waters.

  • 07:59
  • 07:58
  • 07:20
  • 07:20

    As planned, police force in Kumbh Mela will be reduced by half as Baisakhi festival (peak day) has successfully concluded, say Uttarakhand Police

    (ANI)

  • 07:20

