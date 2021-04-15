News Live: First phase of Uttar Pradesh Panchayat polls begins today

Varanasi district administration has made it mandatory for devotees to produce negative RT-PCR test report not older than 3 days to enter Vishwanath temple, Sankatmochan temple, & Annapurna temple. We'll implement it for hotels also: Divisional Commissioner Deepak Agrawal (14.04) pic.twitter.com/o8GOdf73pW
Indian Coast Guard in a joint operation with ATS Gujarat apprehended today one Pakistani boat PFB NUH with 08 Pak nationals & 30 kg of heroin close to IMBL in Indian waters.
As planned, police force in Kumbh Mela will be reduced by half as Baisakhi festival (peak day) has successfully concluded, say Uttarakhand Police
(ANI)
