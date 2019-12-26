In Pics: India watches annular solar eclipse

People across the world are witnessing the annular solar eclipse, a celestial event that occurred on Thursday. Astronomers, astrophysicists, researchers, students and astrologers saw the sun resemble a 'ring of fire' against the morning sky, prominently visible from various parts of Southern India. Here are a few pictures.
9:55 am at Cheruvathoor
At 9.44 am from Cheruvathoor, Kerala
At 9.27 am, Cheruvathoor, Kasargod, Kerala
Ring of fire as seen at 9.24 am at Cheruvathoor, Kasargod, Kerala
9.20 am at Cheruvathoor, Kasargod, Kerala
At 9:12 am, Kasargod, Kerala
Ring of Fire witnessed from Abu Dhabi, UAE (International Astronomical Center, UAE)
At 9.04 am at Cheruvathoor, Kasargod, Kerala
8.55 am at Cheruvathoor in Kasargod, Kerala
8.44 am at Cheruvathoor
Public watch solar eclipse at Lalbagh. (Photo/Janardhan BK)
Solar eclipse at Cheruvathoor in Kasargod at 8.08 am. Dh Photo/Govindraj Javali