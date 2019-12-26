In Pics: India watches annular solar eclipse

People across the world are witnessing the annular solar eclipse, a celestial event that occurred on Thursday. Astronomers, astrophysicists, researchers, students and astrologers saw the sun resemble a 'ring of fire' against the morning sky, prominently visible from various parts of Southern India. Here are a few pictures.
  • 09:58

    9:55 am at Cheruvathoor

  • 09:47

    At 9.44 am from Cheruvathoor, Kerala

  • 09:32

    At 9.27 am, Cheruvathoor, Kasargod, Kerala

  • 09:29

    Ring of fire as seen at 9.24 am at Cheruvathoor, Kasargod, Kerala

  • 09:23

    9.20 am at Cheruvathoor, Kasargod, Kerala

  • 09:14

    At 9:12 am, Kasargod, Kerala

  • 09:11

    Ring of Fire witnessed from Abu Dhabi, UAE (International Astronomical Center, UAE)

  • 09:07

    At 9.04 am at Cheruvathoor, Kasargod, Kerala

  • 09:02

    8.55 am at Cheruvathoor in Kasargod, Kerala

  • 09:00
  • 08:56

    8.44 am at Cheruvathoor

  • 08:54

    Public watch solar eclipse at Lalbagh. (Photo/Janardhan BK)

  • 08:46

  • 08:46

  • 08:46

  • 08:45

  • 08:45

  • 08:44

  • 08:43

  • 08:41

    Solar eclipse at Cheruvathoor in Kasargod at 8.08 am. Dh Photo/Govindraj Javali

