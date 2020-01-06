JNU Campus Attack Live: Security beefed up in universities across India over protests

Home Minister Amit Shah took stock of the situation at JNU and ordered an inquiry. Students from various universities across India held candlelight protests against the violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) yesterday. The ruling BJP has termed the incident as a desperate attempt by forces of anarchy. Violence broke out at the JNU campus on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police, who conducted a flag march. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh, were injured as chaos reigned on the campus for nearly two hours. ABVP Delhi claims Left student activists were behind the violence in the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus. Stay tuned to DH for the latest updates.