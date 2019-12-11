Parliament LIVE: Citizenship Bill protects interest of North Eastern states, says Amit Shah

Amid protests, the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill was tabled in Rajya Sabha with Opposition conceding that it has no numbers to derail the government but insisting that it is gearing to pitch it as a "majority versus morality" question. Opposition parties like the Congress, the Trinamool Congress and the CPI(M) will be moving amendments to the Bill. The Personal Data Protection Bill, The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, and The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill will also be tabled in Lok Sabha today. Stay tuned for more updates.