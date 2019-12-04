Parliament LIVE: TMC MPs protest over onion price rise

Smriti Irani, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Prakash Javadekar among 7 MPs to lay papers on the table of the Lok Sabha today. Reports of public accounts committee is expected to be presented to the lower house. Union home minister Amit Shah is expected to move a Bill to amend the Arms Act, 1959 along with FM Nirmala Sitharaman who is expected to move a motion to provide for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India. Stay tuned to DH for all the live updates on the Parliament.