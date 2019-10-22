For some ‘intense’ relaxation

With a brand new menu, Shine Spa in Sheraton Grand Bangalore Hotel at Brigade Gateway is certainly a must-visit for all spa enthusiasts. The last time I was here, I went in for their signature ‘Shine’ massage, a simple yet effective treatment with lavender oil. While the massage did hold true on its promise, it did leave me asking for more in the end. Which is why, this time around, I wanted something much more intensive. And that’s how I stumbled upon the wondrous ‘Intense Muscle Release’ massage, a deep-tissue treatment that promised to reach into the deeper layers of my body, untangle the knots, and ease out chronic muscle tension.

After being offered a refreshing and detoxifying drink, I was led down the stairs into the treatment room area. Tenzing, my spa therapist, explained the entire process, and wanted to know if there are any specific areas I would like her to focus on. When I told her my back was giving me problems, she suggested she will focus on it a little more.

It’s effective

The treatment began with a feet scrub, which was just a simple bath salt solution. I was then asked to lay down on the table. Tenzing began the massage with slow and long strokes, allowing my body to adjust to the intensive treatment that lay ahead. She then began applying apple cinnamon oil. Soon, the oil’s fruity aroma diffused into the air and created a soothing ambience.

Tenzing explained that the cinnamon oil has antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties. What more, it also boosts blood circulation making it perfect for any skin treatment. Since the oil has antidepressant properties, it calmed my frazzled nerves almost instantly.

Tenzing slowly increased the pressure of the massage, making sure that it didn’t hurt me. Applying just the right amount of pressure, she ensured all the knots in my body cleared up. The head massage, in particular, was extremely relaxing, one that almost put me to sleep.

Even though this massage called for the usage of oil, at no point did I feel any kind of oiliness. This was mostly because Tenzing ensured all the oil got absorbed into my skin. Pretty soon, I lost track of time as the massage lulled me into a state of total relaxation.

Tenzing then directed me towards the steam room to let the pores on my skin open up and detoxify. 10 minutes later, I was back on the table, albeit a little hot and sweaty. You can choose this massage for either 60 or 90 minutes. What differentiates the two is that the former comes with a body wrap and the latter comes with a jacuzzi. Since the idea of a body wrap sounded really good, I chose the former. After about 40 minutes of some really good massage, Tenzing applied a sweet-smelling marine mud wrap that had a whole lot of ingredients, including fresh flowers, fruit juices, vegetables and herbs that were blended with absorbent clays.

Time for a body wrap

After the exhaustive massage, the paste felt cool on my body. Tenzing then wrapped me like a cocoon in soft towels to let the paste dry. Soon, I could feel the paste drying up and heating up my tired muscles. Tenzing talked about how underrated body wraps are as many are unaware of its many benefits. She revelaed that a body wrap helps a body get rid of toxins, it also stimulates circulation, and provides your body with some much-needed minerals. It’s perfect for removing all the dead skin cells and moisturising your body from within.

Almost 20 minutes later, I was sweating profusely, but my body felt much lighter and calmer than before. Tenzing then led me to the shower. While getting rid of the thick paste and the underlying oil was a bit troublesome, my body felt like it was floating in the air by the end of it. I ended the treatment with some hot green tea and nuts.

The after-effects of the massage are great; all the tension from my muscles had vanished, including the nagging pain in my back.

I would highly recommend this massage for those who are stressed out about the daily grind in their lives. As the name suggests, this massage is intense but so are its effects.