It’s time to blaze on with a blazer

The wedding season and the ceremonial dress code is one delight we all wait for. It’s the time of the year when shopping gets colourful and more stylish, and fills your wardrobe with festive joy. With wedding celebrations just around the corner, here’s a guide to don the perfect ethnic look with a blazer and be the classiest dressed guest at the event. We’ll be talking about the looks to highlight your formal presence that comes with a happy and celebrating note, making you the centre of attraction:

For the most checked-out man

Haven’t checks always made us happy and celebrating? Grab your formal solid trousers and sport a bold checkered blazer for the undeniable dapper look. Tartan, tweed, Prince-of-Wales, glen plaid, window-pane, gun-check; from the subtle to the bold, check blazers are everywhere this season. The season is awash with fashionable check patterns. A check blazer has always been a classic and it spices up your look at formal and casual events alike.

Going metallic

Metallic goes perfect for an evening wedding and looks best when worn with a muted colour shirt and accessories. A slight detailing on the lapel is a classy add-on you could look for. A metallic blazer gives you the perfect runway look. The subtle sheen that it exudes accentuates your appearance as it’s far more sophisticated than the saturated shiny bling.

Lively in linen

Don’t let the heat spoil your style this summer. Sport linen blazers to get that stylish look. Linen and cotton fabric blazers are perfect for summers. They are lightweight, cool, and are best suited for casual events. Experiment with bold and bright colours and pair it up with lighter shades. Coral shades are perfect for summer wedding blazers. But if you are a newbie and want to play safe, try going for neutral shades and keep it undertoned with camel, tan, grey and beige-coloured linen blazers.

Semi-formal blazers

These blazers serve a dual purpose. You can wear them to work and later glide to a party, looking your stylish best. These come in solid colours, like black with just a design patch or embroidery. Pair these with a t-shirt and jeans and you are all set for a less formal event.

Playful coloured blazers

Blues with a slight hint of texture, blacks and browns with a powdered effect on the surface, these are the blazers with offbeat colours for a young and trendy look. The bright side of carrying a classy blazer is you have to worry the least about the tie. Carry it just the way it is, or bring out the look with a dressy pocket square or a brooch and you’ll be scoring a hundred on the ensemble.

Blazers are one easy-to-wear fashion choice and the ones beautifully finished to excellence make the right pick for a balanced understated elegant look for a wedding. Not only do blazers add a contemporary touch to your look, but also allow you to mingle amiably while standing out with elegance and confidence. Your personalised style needs bespoke blazers to stand out at occasions that need you looking dapper. So, play with the fabric and colours of your choice to win the ‘best-dressed’ title at the next wedding.

(The author is head of design, Blackberrys Menswear)