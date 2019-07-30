Camu Camu: it’s a wonder berry

Myrciaria dubia, mostly known as ‘camu camu’, is a small bushy riverside tree resembling guava or rumberry and has great health benefits. This plant is commonly found in the Amazon rainforest in Peru and Brazil. This fruit has a lot of nutrients, including Vitamin C, beta-carotene, fatty acids, protein, and others.

Camu camu helps in weight loss, reduces inflammation, and boosts the immune system. It also provides protection against liver injuries and chronic diseases. It reduces hairfall and strengthens the hair roots. It is rich in vitamin C and helps detoxify the body. It also helps reduce mood swings, prevents cognitive disorders and also soothes mental anxiety. Here are some other benefits:

• Antiviral & antibacterial properties: The nutrients and the chemical properties of camu camu help one get rid of bacterial infections and viruses. Various diseases that are sexually transmitted can also be cured with camu camu.

• Prevents infertility: Camu camu has shown effective results in preventing infertility and maintaining the health of reproductive organs. Vitamin C is vital for fertility and camu camu is rich in Vitamin C.

• Improves muscle tone: The perfect blend of all the nutrients, minerals, vitamins, amino acids and organic compounds found in camu camu makes it one of the healthiest foods. This facilitates the growth and protection of muscles and bones. It is a great workout supplement which increases your metabolism and muscle tone.

• Good for eye health: It is often suggested by doctors that the intake of camu camu can help in improving the eyesight. It has a lot of antioxidants, including flavonoid antioxidants, anthocyanins and ellagic acid. Camu camu’s carotenoids prevent macular degeneration and the development of cataracts.

You can include it in your diet in the form of powder or tablet. Camu camu juice and ice creams are extremely famous in Peru. It’s powder can also be used to flavour other foods. Camu camu is said to interfere with some medications, including that of chemotherapy. So, check with your doctor before consuming it.