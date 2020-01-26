Celebrate R-Day with tricolour idlis

As the nation observes its 71st Republic Day, here's a breakfast recipe to start the celebrations with.

Tricolour idli

Ingredients

Idli rice - 175gm

Washed urad dal - 75gm

Salt - 10gm

Carrot puree - 25gm

Boiled spinach puree - 25gm

Method

Soak rice and dal for 2 hours and then grind in a stone grinder until smooth.

Remove from the grinder, add salt and mix well.

Keep for fermentation for 12 hours in room temperature.

Divide the batter into three parts.

Mix carrot and spinach puree in two parts separately to make red and green colour idli.

Place red colour batter in a round mould followed by white then green at the last

Steam in oven for 20 min or till it is done.

Serve it with tomato chutney, coconut chutney and green coriander chutney.

(The author is executive chef, Jaypee Vasant Continental, Vasant Vihar, Delhi)