Samosas so good

Samosas are a favourite monsoon snack. Chai & samosa represents the essence of our love for the perfect snack during the monsoon. All of us love to sip on a delicious cup of tea paired with hot piping samosas while the sound of rain and cool breeze makes it a wholesome experience. This rainy season, pamper yourself with these mouth-watering samosas:

Punjabi samosa

Ingredients

Boiled potatoes peeled ½-inch cubes 200 gm

Oil 1 tbsp

Green peas boiled 50 gm

Oil 1 litre

Cumin seeds 1 tsp

Ginger finely chopped 1 tsp

Green chillies chopped 3-4 nos

Red chilli powder 1 tsp

Dried mango powder 1 tsp

Garam masala powder 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Fresh coriander leaves chopped 2 tbsp

For dough:

Ghee vanaspati 100 gm

Water 200 ml

Refined flour (maida) 500 gm

Method

To prepare the dough: To prepare the dough, sift the flour in a bowl. Add ghee and some cold water and knead into a soft dough. Set aside.

To prepare the stuffing: Heat oil in an iron kadai. Add cumin seeds, ginger, green chillies and potatoes. Mix and cook for one minute. Add red chilli powder, dried mango powder, garam masala powder and salt and mix well. Add boiled potato cubes and cook further. Add chopped coriander and mix well. Remove from heat and set aside to cool. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Deep fry the samosas on low heat till they become crisp and golden. Drain onto an absorbent paper. Serve with sweet chutney.

Mutton keema samosa

Ingredients

Mutton mince 250 gm

Oil 1 litre

Ginger-garlic paste 1 tsp

Chopped onion 100 gm

Ginger chopped 1 tsp

Coriander powder 1 tsp

Cumin powder 1 tsp

Salt to taste

Refined flour paste for sealing

Green chilli chopped 1 tsp

For dough:

Ghee vanaspati 100 gm

Water 200 ml

Refined flour (maida) 500 gm

Method

To prepare the dough: To prepare the dough, sift the flour in a bowl. Add ghee and some cold water and knead into a dough. Set aside.

To prepare the mixture: Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add chopped onion and garlic and sauté for 15 minutes. Add ginger chopped, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, salt. Mix well and sauté for 2 minutes. Add mutton mince, mix well and sauté. Add 2 cups water and cook for 15 minutes. Chop coriander sprigs and add to the mixture. Mix well and cook till dry. Add lemon juice and switch off the heat. Crush the mixture with a masher and transfer into a bowl. Let it cool.

Spread little flour paste on one end of a samosa sheet and fold into a triangle with a pocket. Fill little mixture and fold over and make into a samosa sealing the end flap with the flour paste. Heat sufficient oil in an iron kadai. Deep-fry samosas till golden and crisp. Drain on absorbent paper. Serve hot with green chutney and dates chutney.

(The author is chef, Hilton Bangalore Embassy Golflinks)